Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday said it would always be at the forefront of the move to liberate all the oppressed people in Nigeria. Speaking on the alleged plan to Islamise Nigeria and the federal government’s move to support the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) financially, IPOB said what was happening now did not come as a surprise as its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu predicted it.

Speaking further on the matter, the group commended the move by the former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. T.Y Danjuma, to table it before the British Parliament. A statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, said, no matter how long Nigerians pretend about the alleged agenda to forcefully convert and dominate all non-Fulani ethnic groups in Nigeria, realities would soon stare them in the face.

It read partly: “We, the indomitable worldwide family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) welcome the latest move by the former Chief of Army Staff, Rtd. General T.Y Danjuma to British Parliament. Our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, during his numerous broadcasts and rallies, kept reminding Nigerians of the danger of Fulani domination.

“The recent outburst from the former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and latest move to British Parliament by elders of the Middle Belt in the person of the Retired General T. Y Danjuma (sic) is an indication that Nigeria is an unworkable entity and cannot exist as presently constituted.