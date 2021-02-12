House Committee Chairman on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo has called for the repositioning of the commission for effective performance in all its component states.

The lawmaker stated this during an oversight tour of the headquarters of the NDDC in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Friday. He stated that the NDDC being a window of opportunity for transformation of the Niger Delta area can serve as the agent to catalyze regional integration and socio-economic advancement of the people.

According to him,”It is the position of the committee that going forward, the NDDC is expected to award contract to only contractors with capacity and focus”

He also spoke about the review and implementation of the Niger Delta Regional Development Master Plan, which he stated is long overdue. He however promised that efforts will be geared towards ensuring that the states of the Niger Delta, oil companies, private sector, multi-lateral organizations, civil society and other stakeholders jointly review and update the master plan and commit to its effective implementation.

Also speaking at the event, Effiong Okon Akwa, the interim sole administrator of NDDC stated that it’s high time contractors are held accountable for every project given to them for execution.

He thanked the lawmaker for his efforts aimed at repositioning the commission for effective service delivery.