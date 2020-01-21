Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, has said the administration is determined to make the health sector attractive to residents and non-residents in a way that will provide solutions to health issues and attract investors to the sector.

Coker made this known while fielding questions from newsmen in her office at Oke Mosan in Abeokuta.

She said innovations would be brought to the fore, which would create economic empowerment and job opportunities.

She added that the Ogun State government would not take training and continuous professional development of its healthcare workers for granted, noting that delivery of quality services across the primary, secondary and tertiary tiers of the health sector remains a priority.

“The Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration will not take the provision of qualitative health service for granted. Our vision is to make Ogun the health tourist destination of choice, that will attract all and sundry; including investors. This will provide economic empowerment and job opportunities for residents,” Coker said.

The commissioner revealed that the renovation and equipping of primary health centres across the 236 wards in the state is ongoing, adding that every resident of the Gateway State must have access to quality healthcare irrespective of location.

“The renovation and refurbishing of our health facilities will not leave out any tier. It will be across the board. We will also equip and staff these facilities adequately to ensure the public are given the best service,”she said.