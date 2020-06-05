Adewale Banjo

Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration has vowed to make Ogun State the commercial technical hub of the country, through its science and technical colleges.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Technical Education, Joseph Odemuyiwa, stated this during an assessment tour of technical colleges across the state.

He said the colleges were adequately equipped for artisans to showcase their craftsmanship and improve their entrepreneurial skills in areas such as shoemaking, painting, carpentry work, furniture making, block making and textiles, thereby increasing their chances of being employed.

Odemuyiwa, according to his Media Aide, Busayo Malaolu, said technical education could improve the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of any state, which he said, informed the decision of the current administration to restructure the sector and make it economically viable.

He urged the staff to be proactive in delivering qualitative and quantifiable inputs into the lives of the learners, as it would be detrimental for a technical college to have a dearth of technicians, advising them to imbibe maintenance culture by taking adequate care of facilities in the colleges.

Appreciating the government for showing interest in restructuring technical education in the state, Principal, Government Science and Technical College, Ijebu-Igbo, Kehinde Kaka, on behalf of her counterparts in other technical colleges in the state, promised their unflinching support in moving education to the next level.