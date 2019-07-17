Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

South Africa’s High Commissioner to Nigeria has assured the Federal Government that the report of the probe of the death of Elizabeth Ndubuisi-Chukwu who died in a hotel in South Africa will be made open.

Bobby Moroe gave the assurance during a meeting with the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa. He said investigation of the incidence had been opened.

There had been conflicting reports over the cause of the death of Ndubuisi-Chukwu, a Deputy Director-General of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria.

The brother of the deceased, Dr. Chiedu Ndubisi was present at the meeting held at the South African High Commission, Abuja. Moroe stated that the video footage had been submitted by the hotel management to assist in the process of unravelling the actual cause of Ndubuisi-Chukwu’s death.

While bemoaning the unfortunate situation, Moroe assured that all efforts were geared towards ensuring a proper investigation. “A lot has been done by the South African High Commission, its consulate in Lagos, our government, together with the law enforcement agencies in South Africa. The reports we received in the early evening on Sunday was that docket of investigation has been open in Johannesburg and the matter has been prioritised and is under investigation.

His words: “Once the outcome of the investigation on the actual cause of the untimely passing of Mrs Chukwu has been obtained, a detailed report shall be provided. But we commit, if need be, even before the actual report is issued, as and when we received intermittent update on the status, we would ensure that we provide the same to the family, to yourselves and other stakeholders.

“The South African police services are working very closely with the staff and management of Emperor Palace, the hotel that Mrs Chukwu untimely lost her life. A video footage has been obtained and it is being studied and we are waiting for the authorities to give us an update.”