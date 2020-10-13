TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, said his administration would provide basic infrastructure that would make the College of Medical Sciences of the state university one of the best in the country.

Governor Wike gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by representatives of the Board of the College at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

He stated that government would ensure that students admitted into the college enjoy uninterrupted academic activities.

Wike said: “The students will not be stagnated because the school will be made fully functional with both infrastructure and learning equipment.

“We are setting up the basic foundation for you to build on. The medical college is my dream and I will provide everything required to make sure it is fully functional.

“It is very expensive to run a medical college; but, we are not deterred. We shall build the hostels as requested as soon as we get the designs.

“We are making ashes- to-ashes mortuary to be available for the training of pathologists. The Dental and Maxilo-Facial Hospital will also be part of the college.

“The Mother and Child Hospital is the best health facility now. It will not be run like the regular government hospital. It will be privately managed, but will be available to students for their training”, he stated.

Governor Wike noted that the call for university autonomy should also include how to generate funds internally to administer the institutions.

He stated that university managements cannot be asking government for assistance all the time, if they manage their internally generated revenue properly.