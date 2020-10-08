Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, newly appointed Director General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism(NIHOTOUR) has expressed his desire to increase the training capacity of the institute to achieve sustainable tourism development in Nigeria. He said this at a meeting with the management staff of the institute at their headquarters in Abuja, when he officially assumed duty. He declared, “we want to make tourism a sustainable business in Nigeria by increasing the training capacity of the institute to international standards, because without hands-on training, Nigeria cannot create and market competitive tourism products and destinations.

He praised Alhaji Kabiru Momoh who was acting director general for awhile noting that he had indeed set a grand template for the new team to work with. You and I shall work closely to improve the processed and operations of NIHOTOUR for the longterm benefit of the tourism and hospitality sector. Alhaji Kangiwa charged the staff and members of the institute to support him without fear or bias, in his drive to reposition the organisation in Nigeria and West Africa.

He said, “You need be assured that I will work within the principles of the United Nations of being non-sectional. As such, be rest assured that I am fully gender-blind, tribal-blind. religious-blind and non-parochial in life and in my work ethics. I have always been true to this principle in my previous appointments, both in public and private sectors, and this time around, I shall be much more so. Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, is a renown tourism technocrat, who hails from a royal family in Kebbi State. Prior to his appointment he meritoriously held different positions in Nigeria’s tourism public and private sectors including being the Vice-President, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), North West Zone. More so, the new DG is a celebrated former Senior Special Assistant on ‘Tourism Matters’ to the Governor of Kebbi State – between 2016 – 2019.