Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Conscience of Ogoni People (COOP) has challenged Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to a legal battle for libellous allegation.

COOP (formerly known as Ken Saro Wiwa Associates), in a statement by its National Coordinator, Gani Topba, reiterated the organisation’s commitment to resolving decades of stalemate between the Ogoni people and the Federal Government.

The COOP, which is among several groups championing struggle against social, economic and environmental injustice in Ogoni, noted that Shell’s letter threatening to sue the organisation for libel dated September 25 was received on Friday, October 11 after the October 9 ultimatum.

It reiterated COOP’s opposition to the company’s operations of Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) 11 and 25, and called on Federal Government and National international community and others to intervene in matter.

The statement read: “You will recall that the ultimatum issued to us as aforesaid elapsed since 9th October 2019.

“You threatened to initiate legal proceedings against the National Coordinator of our organization should we fail to carry out the actions contained in your said letter within the period aforesaid.

“We are, however, surprised that we are yet to be served any court process (es) from your office indicating that you have carried out your threat up till now, despite the obvious fact that the ultimatum has since elapsed.

“Take notice that we stand by all the letters written to relevant authorities seeking their interventions in OMLs 25 and 11 matters to save the host communities from the desperation to carry out the several acts chronicled in our letters.

“On this note, we state our resolve to meet you in court as soon as you initiate the necessary legal steps,” Topba stated.

The letter was copied to President Muhammadu Buhari, his vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, National Assembly and others.