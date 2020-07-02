Fred Itua, Abuja

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, yesterday, said the anti-graft commission would soon mobilise Nigerians in diaspora in the ongoing fight against corruption.

Magu spoke yesterday when he received an award from the leadership of National Association of Barbers and Cosmetology Employers of Nigeria in Abuja. He said many Nigerian professionals are relocating to other countries as a result of corruption.

He said plans are underway to facilitate their return to the country and join the fight against corruption.

He said: “We need people like you. We are fighting corruption for a better tomorrow. We are fighting for the future of the youth.

“People are busy stealing what belongs to all of us. We are trying to bring everyone on board in this fight against corruption.

“We need to get rid of corruption. We need to educate people that corruption is bad for our country. The gap between the rich and the poor is closing. The middle class is coming up. Corrupt people are running and they have nowhere to hide.”