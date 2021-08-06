From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Piqued by the Sunday carnage in Mgbuji community, Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government of Enugu State by suspected Fulani herdsmen, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, warned that Enugu people would not accept further attack of any of their communities by terrorist herders.

It warned that the peaceful disposition of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the people of Enugu should not be taken for granted or viewed as weakness.

The organisation, in a statement by Fred Eze and Malachy Ochie, president and secretary respectively, said Sunday’s “unwarranted invasion, wanton destruction of lives and property, including farmlands of Okpokwu-Mgbuji community in Isi-Uzo council of Enugu State, was the latest in the long list of carnage, mayhem, premeditated but unprovoked attacks by Fulani herdsmen in various communities in Enugu State.”

Lamenting, the organisation said: “This latest carnage, which occurred in the dead hours of Sunday, August 1, 2021 left eight persons dead, including a pregnant woman; and several others still missing as at the time of this statement.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State unequivocally condemns this attack on the peaceful Mgbuji community. This deliberate mass murder by these marauding herdsmen cannot be justified by any stretch of the imagination. We, therefore, condemn this attack in its totality as barbaric, provocative and a clear assault on the accommodative spirit of Ndi-Enugu State.

“We can no longer tolerate the intentional decimation of our people by Fulani herdsmen or any other group for that matter; not today, tomorrow or ever. This must stop.”

Ohanaeze, therefore, called on the security agencies and other critical stakeholders in the state to urgently identify and bring to book the culprits.

While thanking Governor Ugwuanyi for his prompt response to the security emergency and his appeal for calm in the affected community and the entire Enugu State, Ohanaeze Enugu State said: “We are aware that the governor has, at various times, reached out to the leadership of Miyetti Allah in Enugu State with appeals to rein-in their men so that we can all live in peace.

“Regrettably, despite these peace initiatives and engagements by the governor, we have had repeated cases of killings by Fulani herdsmen in Enugu State, including Uzo-Uwani, Nkanu-East, Awgu, Udi and Enugu-East councils.

“We wish to warn that the peaceful disposition of the governor and, indeed, the people of Enugu State should not be taken for granted or interpreted as a sign of weakness as no one has the monopoly of violence. Enough is enough.”

