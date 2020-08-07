The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has vowed to sustain the tempo of developmental strides by his administration across all sectors despite distractions by a few selfish politicians who are hellbent on further plundering the fortunes of the state.

Obaseki, who spoke to supporters in wards 5 and 9, Etsako East Local Government Area, during his reelection campaign rally in Edo North Senatorial District, said his government will continue to utilise the state’s resources for developmental projects in order to improve the livelihood of the majority of Edo people.

According to Obaseki, “The treasury of Edo State is not for a few selfish politicians but for Edo people and the development of the state.

“This fight is all about looting Edo State’s treasury for selfish interests and gains but as a governor that has the interest of Edo people, I will continue to utilise the state’s resources to transform the state and make life meaningful for the people.”

He said his administration has done much and is working to change the narrative in all sectors of the state as it focuses on improving education, infrastructure, healthcare, security, welfare of civil servants and pensioners, among others.

Obaseki noted: “There is more work to do for the people of the state and we can’t afford to share the state’s resources with a few, while millions of Edo people suffer. Our land is fertile and we will focus on agriculture and roads to improve socio-economic activities of this locality.”

Governor Obaseki and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, on Monday, kicked off their re-election campaign in Edo North Senatorial District, with a visit to the palace of the Otaru of Igarra, Oba Emmanuel Adeche Saiki II, where they got blessings from the monarch and his people.

The governor and his deputy have since continued to enjoy the endorsements and support of different traditional rulers and political leaders in the senatorial district, including the traditional ruler of Agenebode, His Royal Highness, Dr. George Egabor, and the traditional ruler of Weppa Clan, His Royal Highness, Moses Akpamuka Etsu, the Olokpe of Okpe Kingdom, HRH, Oba Okhishimede Eshimokhai Idogu 111, among others.