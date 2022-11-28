By Henry Uche

In keeping to its words of hope towards its teeming customers, a leading specialist life insurance company in Nigeria, Heirs Life Assurance (HLA) has reassured its customers to be dependable partner in their contractual relationship.

This reaffirmation was made recently by the MD/CEO of Heirs Life Assurance, Mr. Niyi Onifade, at the company’s inaugural Annuitants party held in Lagos, for its retirees.

With the themed, “Enjoyment for Life”, the 2022 Annuitants Party was organised to appreciate its senior citizens under the company’s annuity plan.

Specially designed for retirees aged 50 and above who want to retire well, the elaborate and memorable ceremony was designed to give the celebrants a refreshing experience of celebrating life after retirement as promised by the company.

Onifade who appreciated the Annuity customers for entrusting their retirement days with the company reiterated HLA’s commitment to always support and empower retirees. He affirmed, “we are here because of you. You all are the celebrants today. We appreciate the opportunity to serve you. Be rest assured that the company will continue to be a dependable partner all the way.”

He introduce other products in the Heirs Life product portfolio targeted at every stage of life.

In response, retirees expressed satisfaction with the company for acknowledging them and reiterating commitment to offer them better life after retirement.

The Heirs Life Pension-regulated Annuity Plan offers a steady income throughout life, following one’s retirement. The company has kept to its promise by offering its customers superior customer experience while ensuring annuitants get paid their monthly income on time.

Heirs Life has continued to improve the lives of its customers and democratise insurance by providing simple, accessible, and reliable life insurance, retirement, and children’s education protection plans. The company offers a wide range of personalised life insurance protection and investment plans that provide financial security to individuals and businesses.