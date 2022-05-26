From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Catholic Church of Nigeria has described the kidnapping of a cleric as a reflection of the degenerated Nigerian system.

Director, Social Communication Commission, Reverend Anthony Omodunbi, who spoke on behalf of the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Osogbo, Osun State, Most Reverend John Oyebola, insisted that the position of the church not to pay ransom for kidnappers to secure release for any of its priests and official was still intact.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Reacting to the kidnap of two priests and two others at the rectory of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State, he said, “the church authority has not changed the position that we won’t pay ransom for the freedom of priests and any of its personnel. When clerics are being kidnapped, it shows how degenerated we have become as a country. When you hear that a priest has been kidnapped, you should be sure that 20 other Nigerians have been kidnapped without us knowing.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The church will continue to sensitise the congregation that everybody should be security conscious and avoid anything that could attract kidnappers to them.

“We shall continue to speak to the state that they are failing in their responsibilities of security and welfare. Clerics should continue to ensure security for themselves as long as it is lawful.”

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .