From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed not to recognise the newly elected President of Igbo socio-cultural organisation Ohanaeze, Prof George Obiozor.

IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful, who made this known in a statement on Saturday, explained that Obiozor will not be accepted by the group, saying he was imposed on the people.

‘IPOB closely monitored the jamboree in the name of election that produced Obiozor as the new Ohanaeze helmsman, critically analysed the antecedents of those behind his emergence and came to the conclusion that we cannot in all honesty work with him because we are not ideologically compatible,’ the spokesman stated.

Powerful said the group feared he would only be a stooge in the hands of those who sponsored him. ‘Obiozor may not be entirely evil but those behind him are unrepentant enemies of Biafra. Naturally, he can only do the bidding of his sponsors, thus sacrificing Igbo Biafra interest at the altar of few self-centred political desperados,’ Powerful said.

He alleged that the group had already warned of the emergence of Obiozor with strong support from the north.

‘We have not forgotten that before the shambolic election of Ohanaeze president, sometime last year, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Associations of Nigeria (MACBAN) wrote a compelling letter to Aso Rock seeking Gambari’s support to install one of their stooges in Ohaneze Ndigbo as its leader.

‘We raised the alarm then but nobody listened to us, so IPOB cannot work with a man we know will be remote-controlled by a Fulani terrorist group in the shape of Miyetti Allah and by extension the Federal Government of Nigeria,’ Powerful stated.

IPOB has also given reasons why it would not work with elites from the zone clamouring for Igbo presidency in 2023. According to him, ‘we also wish to clarify that we cannot work with the current bunch of Igbo clamouring for a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2023 because we know their real motives.

‘None of the traitors on parade have Igbo Biafra interest at heart. They are only after their personal gains going by their antecedents. The same bunch of reprobates that superintended the massacre of their own people through countless Operation Python Dance are now asking survivors of those massacres to support them.

‘Similarly, when Mr Peter Obi, in 2019 was contesting with Alhaji Abubarka Atiku as his running mate, Gov Dave Umahi and his co Igbo conspirators did not support or campaign for him despite being in the same political party – PDP. We are surprised that these people shouting President of Igbo extraction today but sabotaged their own people yesterday think others will support them.

‘Besides, if these myopic and self-centred fellows think producing the President of Nigeria will solve the problem of Ndigbo, when Goodluck Jonathan, an Ijaw man from South-South was Nigeria’s President for six years, what did he do for the East in general and Ijaw people in particular.

‘The same Northern oligarchy that did not allow him to operate freely will still not allow any stooge they may eventually appoint from Igboland to succeed. So, it makes no sense clamouring for what won’t profer any solution to our problems.

‘They may deceive their fellow it’s our turn to rule brigade, but not those of us who are discerning enough to understand their childish pranks.

‘Our concern is Biafra and nothing more. Any saboteur talking about Nigeria President of Igbo extraction is on his own,’ Powerful stated.