The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has warned it would reject what it called the blackmail of a section of its former workers who accused the Authority over non-pension increment benefits.

According to a statement by NPA’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Jatto Adams, NPA’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Jatto Adams,saids NPA ensures that all its pensioners get their N700 million monthly entitlements early before serving members of staff.

He said the organisation is committed to the overall welfare of its former staff, adding that the authority does not recognise the Nigerian Ports Authority Concerned Pensioners (NPACP) as the union representing the pensioners and NPA has put adequate measures in place to address the grievances of pensioners.

He added: “Although members of this group, led by Mr. Charles Ayo Binitie are former employees of the Authority, most of who left the service between 2006 and 2007, they have refused to belong to the recognised Nigerian Ports Authority Pensioners Welfare Association (NPAPWA).

“The NPAPWA is recognised by management on the strength of a July 20, 2018 letter addressed to the Managing Director by the Chief Registrar, Federal High Court Lagos, Mr. A.A Tahir recognizing Alhaji Umar Ali Imam as the authentic caretaker committee member to take charge of the association.”

He explained that even though the authority has found this a legitimate ground not to have anything to do with the group, management has at various times in the past three years, given them audience and taken steps to address their complaints.

Said he: “Some of the steps, which have resulted from meetings with some of their representatives and affected NPA’s 8000 pensioners include harmonisation of pensions ranging from 15 per cent to 158 per cent paid to all categories of pensioners including the 2006/2007 set.

“The increase of pensions to all categories of pensioners including members of the NPACP by 3 per cent. Payment of 18months arrears of 3 per cent increase on the harmonized pension/salary from January 2016 to June 2017. The NPA ensures that all its pensioners get their monthly entitlements which cumulatively runs into about N700 million on the 22nd day of every month, way ahead of serving members of staff.”