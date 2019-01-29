George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Francis Chukwuemeka Ezeonu, has urged the people of the state to ensure they obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) as incident forms will not be used during the election.

Ezeonu, who assured the people of the state of the resolve of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a free, fair and transparent polls, starting with the Presidential and National Assembly, on February 16, said only those who have been accredited with the card reader will be allowed to vote. He also said every result would be displaced at each polling units after the close of voting before they are transmitted to the final collation centre.

Regardless, leaders of the Ohaji/ Egbema Council, Imo State also tasked INEC on free, fair and transparent election for there to be peace in the area.

The state REC, who said this yesterday, when leaders of Ohaji/Egbema Council paid him a courtesy visit, expressed happiness that the people were willing to partner the commission to ensure the forthcoming coming general election is free, fair and transparent.

He said: “In this forthcoming election, we will not use the incident forms, so, those who are yet to get their PVCs should do so because only voters, who have been accredited with the card reader will be allowed to vote. We still have about 20,000 PVCs yet to be collected. And after the voting, the results will be displaced on the wall of each polling units for the people to know the score and every unused ballots will be cancelled there before the presence of the people and the party agents by the polling officers.”