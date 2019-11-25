The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence, Istifanus Gyang, have vowed to ensure the Hate Speech Bill and Bill for the protection from Internet Falsehood and Ma- nipulation suffer untimely death.

National President of NUJ, Chris Isiguzo, who spoke in Plateau at the weekend said Nigerian journalists were prepared to resist the hate speech bill, even when it has passed the second reading at the Senate.

Senator Gyang (Plateau North) also said the bill which recommends death penalty for violators is unfriendly to his constituents and Nigerians, and should be rejected.

In a statement by his Spe- cial Assistant on Media and Protocol, Musa Ashoms, he said Nigerians and foreign nationals have voiced out against the bills.

“The Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District has been inundated with messages, calls, emails, chats on WhatsApp and direct contact by citizens who are agitated and express their displeasure over the “Hate Speech” and “Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulation” bills currently undergoing passage into law by the Senate. The views expressed align with his thoughts and position. Moreso, there are extant laws in our jurisprudence that address the concerns raised by the two Bills.