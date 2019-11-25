Gyang Bere, Jos and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence, Istifanus Gyang, have vowed to ensure the Hate Speech Bill and Bill for the protection from Internet Falsehood and Ma- nipulation suffer untimely death.
National President of NUJ, Chris Isiguzo, who spoke in Plateau at the weekend said Nigerian journalists were prepared to resist the hate speech bill, even when it has passed the second reading at the Senate.
Senator Gyang (Plateau North) also said the bill which recommends death penalty for violators is unfriendly to his constituents and Nigerians, and should be rejected.
In a statement by his Spe- cial Assistant on Media and Protocol, Musa Ashoms, he said Nigerians and foreign nationals have voiced out against the bills.
“The Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District has been inundated with messages, calls, emails, chats on WhatsApp and direct contact by citizens who are agitated and express their displeasure over the “Hate Speech” and “Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulation” bills currently undergoing passage into law by the Senate. The views expressed align with his thoughts and position. Moreso, there are extant laws in our jurisprudence that address the concerns raised by the two Bills.
“Having sworn to an oath to defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), Sena- tor Gyang will not be a party to, nor grant consent to any proposed legislation that will compromise or subvert the fundamental rights of citi- zens, and in particular, the right to freedom of speech and expression guaranteed by the constitution.
“To deprive citizens of the right to freedom of speech and expression is tantamount to endorsing and introducing a regime of tyranny. This becomes even more draconian when death sentence has been prescribed as penalty in the Hate Speech Bill,” Gyang said.
According to him, a register has been opened at his constituency office (The Peoples Parliament) for citizens to sign and make their position known on the two bills.
He said the register would be presented on the floor of the Senate as the voice and wish of the people of Plateau North on the bill.
Member,House of Representatives, Njikoka/ Dunukofia/ Anaocha Federal Constituency of Anambra, Dozie Nwankwo, has also vowed to oppose the bill saying its an anti-people legislation. Nwankwo, in an interview with journalists in Abuja promised to offer purposeful representation to the constituency and champion legislations that will advance the country
The lawmaker said he would give top priority to legislations that would lead to job creation.
Nwankwo, a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), was sworn-in last Thursday, after the Appeal Court declared him winner of the election in his constituency.
The lawmaker, who was also a member of the eighth assembly, expressed appreciation to supporters, traditional rulers, and clergy for their support while the legal process lasted.
“I have been doing what I have been called to do; making laws and ensuring my people are empowered, and attracting good projects to my constituency. What I will do with this victory is to redouble my efforts,increase in lawmaking and creat- ing jobs. My people need employment, I am here to make sure it works and that my people benefit from any- thing they are supposed to benefit.”
Meanwhile, sponsor of the controversial Hate Speech Bill and Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, has said the death penalty proposed for culprits would be amended by the Senate when the bill is sub- jected to legislative input by the National Assembly.
Abdullahi in a statement, yesterday, said the bill would undergo some fine-tuning to ensure that the clauses con- tained in its provisions to be passed into law reflect the views of Nigerians.
