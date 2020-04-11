George Onyejiuwa, Owerri.

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has urged the people of Imo to put their trust in God and faith in the risen Jesus Christ, assuring that the state will overcome the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a statewide broadcast to the people yesterday, the governor urged the people to bear the hardships induced by the need to prevent COVID-19 pandemic with the same uncommon patience and perseverance that Christ bore his passion and tribulations before he was crucified, stressing that Christ’s resurrection is a sign of assurance that after the Coronavirus pandemic will come the joy of triumph.

His words: The governor said it was painful to him as a Christian that he could not attend the Easter service in the congregation of the faithful but added that it was a necessary sacrifice he had to make to avoid encouraging a public gathering that could provide space for the virus to strike Imo people.