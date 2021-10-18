Celebrated gospel artiste and award-winning music maker, Charles Vumomse widely known as Vumomse, has said that the world will soon overcome current challenges plaguing nations like Coronavirus, terrorism, poverty and others.

According to the United States-trained family nurse turned gospel music minister, who has worked with stars like Tim Godfrey and Mercy Chinwo, ongoing problems around the world was a strategy by God to make the human race stronger.

Vumomse, who earned a nomination at the All Africa Music Award in 2014 for his album ‘Rakata’, called on the world to stay resolute and trust in God.

Announcing the release of his latest work ‘We lift Your name’, a pure classical worship sound already enjoying massive airplay on various streaming platforms, Vumomse said that now was the time for the human race to unite for lasting peace and progress.

He said, “In times like these when everything seems gloomy, when life seems harder by the day, when death is the discussion in every nation of the world, when poverty seems to be a normal phenomenon, when it looks like evil is taking over, when afflictions, trials and tribulations seems to be taking over, when it seems like unspeakable diseases and sicknesses are killing and destroying humanity, we choose to lift up our eyes unto the hills from whence cometh our help.

“We choose to lift the name of the Most High God, higher than every one of these situations.

“God does not allow sorrow for the sake of suffering. He allows us to experience trials to make us better people and expose weak areas in our lives. So, we shall overcome.”Cf

