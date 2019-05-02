Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government has promised to implement the new minimum wage recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari after necessary documentations have been affected.

Governor Udom Emmanuel, who made the promise when he addressed workers in Uyo, yesterday, said his administration is committed to workers’ welfare to the full extent of the resources available and would always keep a listening ear to their issues and concerns so that the peace enjoyed all-round would continue to flourish and abound in the state.

While urging the organised labour to continue to support his policy drive toward sustainable development, the governor enjoined the workers not to be willing tools in the hands of mischief-makers whose stock-in trade is to disseminate falsehood and propaganda, all aimed at de-marketing the state and its achievements.

“About four years ago when I assumed office as the governor of this state, the economic frontiers were hazy and mired in uncertainties.

“The nation was going though severe economic challenges and the ability of the newly sworn in governors to fulfil critical obligations such as payment of salaries became a huge nightmare. Several state governments owed salaries to their workers and pensions and gratuities were affected.

“To the glory of God and through prudent management of the lean resources available to us, we were able to not only pay our salaries regularly, we went ahead to pay pensions and gratuities, an act we are still executing.

“You will recall that one of the first tasks I performed shortly after being sworn in was to clear a10-year backlog of pensions and gratuities and I still recall the happiness and excitement you all felt when that intervention was done. The letters of appreciation you wrote to me are still on my desk as I speak,” he said.

House of Assembly Speaker, Onofiok Luke, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to adopt a bipartisan approach in tackling the lingering insecurity in the country.

“I have a message for the leaders of Nigeria on this Workers Day. The time has come that the leaders must put their hands together and look beyond party lines.

“We need a bipartisan approach to solving the crises which we are facing in the country. Today, there is insecurity in Nigeria, and it is affecting everyone; it is affecting the workers,” he said.