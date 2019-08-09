President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, assured that his administration would continue to positively impact the lives of all Nigerians to make life more meaningful.

He stated this when he hosted a delegation of elders, traditional rulers as well as former and serving federal legislators from Adamawa, led by Gov. Umaru Fintiri at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He noted that many of the issues confronting the nation today, especially in the areas of insecurity and corruption, were directly or indirectly linked to the decades of under investment in the nation’s education and healthcare.

“I am pleased to hear your remarks, especially the focused on issues around education and health.

“These areas remain priorities for this government especially in its strive to achieve social inclusion and collective prosperity for all Nigerians

He emphasised that education and healthcare would be accorded greater attention by his administration so as to address the challenges of insecurity and corrupt practices in the country.

The president, therefore, solicited for concerted effort and collaboration by between the federal and state governments to address the problem.

“At the federal level, we are doing our best to address these issues. But the Federal Government cannot do it alone.

“We need the state and local governments to do their part. This is not about politics. It is the reality.

“Today, majority of Nigerians are below 20 years old. And it is projected that our population growth rate will remain amongst the fastest in the world.

“This means any plans we have today must take into account, the needs of tomorrow,’’ he said.

He also assured the delegation that its request would be reviewed and acted upon accordingly.

“I have taken note of your requests and recommendations. We shall review and act accordingly.

“I would suggest however that you make a formal written submission to my office in due course.

“I thank you for your kind words and prayers as I am confident that we will continue to work to positively impact the lives of all Nigerians,’’ he said.