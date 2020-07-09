Gyang Bere, Jos

A member representing Barkin Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Dr Simon Mwadkwon, says that he has prioritised the provision of portable drinking water and sanitation in his constituency for a healthy living condition.

Mwadkwon stated this when he reactivated moribund boreholes in Kapwis Ward of Foron District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area and other parts of his constituency.

He expressed a strong desire to give greater attention to the provision of water and sanitation with and beyond his constituency, particularly in the rural communities.

Hon Mwadkwon, who spoke through his aid and former supervisory Councillor Barkin Ladi LGA, Hon Joshua Sambo, said he was moved to put the boreholes into use when he was approached by the people on the need to reactivate the water source in the areas.

Mwadkwon described water as essential to life and admonished them to make environmental sanitation their priority to stay healthy and productive.

He promised to do more to address the acute water shortage in the communities to avoid a situation where villagers share sources of drinking water with animals.

Representative Mwadkwon said he will continue to provide quality and credible representation in terms of legislation and project execution.

Members of the communities who could not hide their joy as they start using the borehole after a long period of dormancy appreciated the lawmaker for his swift intervention to their water need.

They promised to continue to accord him the necessary supports needed to succeed.

They said they didn’t make a wrong choice in supporting him to be their voice nationally and admonished him to remain steadfast and focused on delivering his campaign promises.