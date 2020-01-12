Gyang Bere, Jos

The National Co-Chairman, Inter-Faith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP), Muhammed Jemeel Muhammed, said the unity and peaceful coexistence of Nigerians would continue to remain their topmost priority.

Muhammed, who doubles as the Central Coordinator of the group, disclosed this yesterday in Jos, during the establishment of early warning, early response, mediation and inter-religious dialogue units for Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Jama’atu Nasrul Islam(JNI), Plateau State.

He explained that 10 interfaith mediation teams will be created in five states of Plateau, Benue,Taraba, Kaduna and Zamfara, respectively to respond swiftly to break down of law and any act of criminality.

He said: “Trained religious leaders and actors will spearhead the establishment of two mediation teams in five states. Each state will have one joint mediation team in two centres located at JNI and CAN.

“These teams would also serve as avenues to address human rights violations that are being justified in the name of religion, such as early or forced marriage and sexual slavery.

“Members of the mediation unit will document and give updates about any measure taken to prevent, counter and respond to instances of incitement; initiate joint statements/response; and coordinate actions, including through social media.”