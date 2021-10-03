By Bunmi Ogunyale
SINCE assumption of office as chairman, Lagos State Judo Association (LSJA), Sheriff Hammed has brought vibrancy to the sport with several initiatives to popularize it in Lagos. The LSJA board led by Hammed continues to push for the growth of judo in Lagos through the ‘Judo that Works’ campaign under which the LSJA is hosting a maiden workshop cum clinic for games masters and physical education teachers in schools later this month. In this interview, the LSJA chief spoke further on this initiative and others in the pipeline. Enjoy the interview. What were your plans to revive the fortunes of the sport?
My plan was to first have a better understanding of the sport and its current state of development. We have had various achievements from past chairmen and for me; I believe it is time to build a structure that promotes judo with purpose culture. Judo is an interesting sport that offers a myriad of opportunities for participants and their society. My plan is to make judo a household sport, one that every home in Lagos can easily relate with. This can only be achieved by building a judo culture across Lagos. This is my mission.
How has it been in the last few months in terms of reviving the sport?
It has been an interesting experience. We have worked hard on building relationships with possible partners towards developing judo in Lagos State. From visiting the Embassy of Japan in Abuja to visiting various organisations such as Kellogg’s and more; we are also discussing with Japanese brands in Lagos, as they have a better understanding of what Judo could be for societal development.
Our interest is to have a team approach to developing Judo and this was what inspired our most recent hosting of MTN Nigeria to a judo demonstration at our Rowe Park Dojo in Yaba.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics also helped us to see what one of our goals would look like, that is to have Lagos State Judo athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are bracing up for the challenges ahead for this.
What has been the challenge and how have you been able to ride on it for success?
For judo to work, there are three key components – training venues (dojo) which include the mats (tatami), easy access to judo uniforms (Judogi) and availability of coaches. Without these it is almost impossible to promote Judo in any society. We currently have only two standard dojos in Lagos – Rowe Park Dojo and the one in the National Sports Institute (NIS). Tatami and Judogi are quite expensive, and we have only a few qualified judo coaches available.
What we have done since I got appointed is first to work on the awareness of judo and its possible use, in Lagos State. We had a seminar on violence against women, and how Judo could help the girl-child in self-defense. We have also used the social media platforms to create more awareness of the sports. We took advantage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and rode on the event’s popularity to also help people know more about judo. Without awareness, it becomes quite tricky to get the required support to develop the sports.
I have also worked on seeking collaborations – with visits to the Embassy of Japan in Abuja for support on access to training materials and capacity development for coaches in Lagos, while seeking partnerships with companies in telecommunications and nourishment sectors.
What is the idea behind the“Judo that Works” campaign?
It is our response to the challenges mentioned earlier. “Judo that Works” is the Lagos State Judo Association’s campaign towards creating awareness for judo and the possibilities of what Judo has to offer in Lagos State.
In a simpler way, it is judo with purpose. I believe that offering value through sports is the best way to develop sports in any society. We have three aims through the “Judo that Works” campaign, that is to use judo to enhance the learning experience of students in Lagos; to make judo available as a recreation experience and to utilise judo as a tool for (youth) development.
We believe it is in pushing these that we would create opportunities to showcase the values of Judo and also discover talents that can be nurtured towards becoming national and international champions.
Where do you want to take judo to in Lagos?
My goal would be to create a process that is feasible and sustainable. By doing this, the work on creating opportunities for development, through judo continues, even after I am no longer the chairman.
I want judo to become as useful as it is in developed countries like France – which has more active professional judokas than the founding country – Japan. Again, it all boils down to the values created through sports development. France has a robust sport development program that helps to discover, nurture and empower sports talents and this is also something we want to do in Lagos State.
We are currently working on our judo development program and our main goal is to see Lagos State athletes competing for Nigeria at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the Paralympics. We are currently the only state in Nigeria, with a judo team made up of visually- challenged athletes.
We also have the best judo dojo in Nigeria and this same dojo has helped to produce great judo athletes in the past. The location of this dojo has also made judo very popular around the Yaba axis, and one of our strategies is to build judo dojos through partnerships, across all the regions of Lagos State as it would help us achieve our campaign aims. We would push our Judo2Schools program which sets up judo clubs in Lagos State schools. We would also be seeking collaborations with recreation clubs to set up their judo program which would provide them with more sports offerings, especially for their children, where they can learn judo values and participate in a robust experience for physical and mental development. This would help to provide jobs for our athletes that are interested in coaching, beyond their fighting days.
Where do you want to take judo to in Lagos?
My goal would be to create a process that is feasible and sustainable. By doing this, the work on creating opportunities for development, through judo continues, even after I am no longer the chairman.
I want judo to become as useful as it is in developed countries like France – which has more active professional judokas than the founding country – Japan. Again, it all boils down to the values created through sports development. France has a robust sport development program that helps to discover, nurture and empower sports talents and this is also something we want to do in Lagos State.
We are currently working on our judo development program and our main goal is to see Lagos State athletes competing for Nigeria at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the Paralympics. We are currently the only state in Nigeria, with a judo team made up of visually- challenged athletes.
We also have the best judo dojo in Nigeria and this same dojo has helped to produce great judo athletes in the past. The location of this dojo has also made judo very popular around the Yaba axis, and one of our strategies is to build judo dojos through partnerships, across all the regions of Lagos State as it would help us achieve our campaign aims. We would push our Judo2Schools program which sets up judo clubs in Lagos State schools. We would also be seeking collaborations with recreation clubs to set up their judo program which would provide them with more sports offerings, especially for their children, where they can learn judo values and participate in a robust experience for physical and mental development. This would help to provide jobs for our athletes that are interested in coaching, beyond their fighting days.
What are your dreams and aspirations for the sport?
We want to see judo become a means of generating hope for young Lagosians. I would like to see a movement that parents would like their children to be part of because it offers a holistic and well-rounded future for them.
Leave a Reply