By Bunmi Ogunyale

SINCE assumption of office as chairman, Lagos State Judo Association (LSJA), Sheriff Hammed has brought vibrancy to the sport with several initiatives to popularize it in Lagos. The LSJA board led by Hammed continues to push for the growth of judo in Lagos through the ‘Judo that Works’ campaign under which the LSJA is hosting a maiden workshop cum clinic for games masters and physical education teachers in schools later this month. In this interview, the LSJA chief spoke further on this initiative and others in the pipeline. Enjoy the interview. What were your plans to revive the fortunes of the sport?

My plan was to first have a better understanding of the sport and its current state of development. We have had various achievements from past chairmen and for me; I believe it is time to build a structure that promotes judo with purpose culture. Judo is an interesting sport that offers a myriad of opportunities for participants and their society. My plan is to make judo a household sport, one that every home in Lagos can easily relate with. This can only be achieved by building a judo culture across Lagos. This is my mission.

How has it been in the last few months in terms of reviving the sport?

It has been an interesting experience. We have worked hard on building relationships with possible partners towards developing judo in Lagos State. From visiting the Embassy of Japan in Abuja to visiting various organisations such as Kellogg’s and more; we are also discussing with Japanese brands in Lagos, as they have a better understanding of what Judo could be for societal development.

Our interest is to have a team approach to developing Judo and this was what inspired our most recent hosting of MTN Nigeria to a judo demonstration at our Rowe Park Dojo in Yaba.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics also helped us to see what one of our goals would look like, that is to have Lagos State Judo athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are bracing up for the challenges ahead for this.