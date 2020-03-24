Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A panel of inquiry set up by Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, to investigate the explosion that occurred last month at the police anti-bomb unit in the Old Governor’s Office, yesterday, submitted its report to the governor.

The committee’s report revealed there was a high possibility of human factor in the incident.

Receiving the report from the panel, Fayemi assured the committee that the involvement of human factor as reported would be looked into, adding that maximum measures to avert future occurrence would be immediately put in place.

He promised that government would set up a committee that would examine the recommendations of the panel and come up with implementation strategies with focus on the person that suffered hearing impairment, the police clinic, relocation of the anti-bomb unit as well as integrity test of the structures affected by the explosion.

Fayemi, who disclosed the public building department of the Ministry of Works has conducted survey on affected buildings, directed the Head of Service, Peju Babafemi, to liaise with the ministry to determine the financial implications of restoring the affected buildings.

The governor said the report would be made available to security institutions in the country to avert a recurrence in other states.

wHe described anti-bomb unit as a critical aspect of the security architecture of the country.