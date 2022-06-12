From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Caleb Mutfwang, has reassured Plateau people of his commitment to provide robust security and build on the infrastructural development bequeathed by the Jonah David Jang PDP administration.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He noted that Plateau State must rise again as the PDP has been repositioned with vigour to take over power in 2023.

Mutfwang disclosed this yesterday while addressing hundreds of PDP supporters who turned out at the Yakubu Gowon Airport, Heipang, to receive him and former Governor Jonah David Jang who came back from Abuja, where a certificate of return was presented to him as the candidate of the PDP in Plateau State.

“The presentation of the certificate of return to me as candidate of PDP in Plateau State has reaffirmed our determination and commitment to work collectively as a people to reclaim power in 2023.

“We are prepared as a party to go into the 2023 election as one family without backbiting, without hatred or any form of rancour. We are determined to unite as a party and as Plateau people to rebuild Plateau for the prosperity of our people,” Mutfwang said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .