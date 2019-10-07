Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Sokoto, Ahmed Aliyu has described the October 2 judgment of the Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal as a ‘travesty of justice’.

The APC candidate said this, yesterday, in Sokoto while reacting to the judgement which upheld the election of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He said Tambuwal was holding onto a stolen mandate which would be retrieved at the higher courts.

“On the tribunal judgement there is no cause alarm; we will continue to work with our lawyers, as we will soon file an appeal to that effect

“As you all know, even if the tribunal judgement is in our favour, the opposition will appeal the judgment.

“So, in our own case we will do the same to restore our mandate,” he said.

Leader of APC in Sokoto, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, has assured that the party would reclaim the governorship seat at the Appeal Court.

Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District, while addressing party supporters at his residence in Sokoto, said the judgement of the tribunal which affirmed the election of Tambuwal was wrong.

According to him, APC as a peaceful and law abiding party, will continue to follow all legal processes to claim its mandate.

“I want assure you that we will continue to pursue our mandate which was stolen to the end.

Sokoto is APC state and will continue to remain so; I urge all our supporters to remain calm and law abiding. Very soon the law will reveal the true picture of the election,” Wamakko said.

Earlier, the state APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu, thanked the people for their continued support to him and the party.