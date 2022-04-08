By Chinelo Obogo

African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said it will raise N10 billon to sponsor 300 youths to contest the House of Representatives election in the 2023 poll.

ADC’s National Director of Ccommunications and Programmes, Ifenla Oligbinde, in a statement, said the party would use ADCNEWTRYBE, a learning platform, to shortlist, screen, select and sponsor 300 youths who have capacity, credibility and character to be responsible leaders.

She said the party recently launched the #300Spartans movement and that it has given 35 per cent allocation to youths, women and persons with disabilities for party, elective and appointive positions.

“Nigerian youths can now enjoy double benefits through the ADC. Not only do youths, women and persons with disabilities have free forms in line with the party’s mainstreaming policies, the #300Spartans Project will also create an avenue where a uniformed number of credible and capable youths with enough grassroots experience can win seats at the House of Representatives.

“We already have non-governmental, civil society organisations, companies and individuals who are willing to partner us for this project. We will raise over N10 billion to fund the #300Spartans for their campaigns. Nigerians have been waiting for such an opportunity like this to invest in a credible alternative, and we have created such platform through the ADCNEWTRYBE.

“This opportunity is open to youths, women, persons with disabilities and Nigerians in diaspora. We would also conduct screening at regional level. We are already speaking to people of moral and social standing in the country to serve as our screening panelists. It would be an open and transparent process and no one would be left behind.”

The party said it is expecting over 500,000 application from interested aspirants through its website, as well as volunteers who want to work in different departments of the project.

