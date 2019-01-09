Dickson Okafor

Chief Elvis Obiekwe, National President of Dynamic Youth Organisation of Nigeria (DYON), speaks on why members of the group will re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari as the president next month.

Why is DYON supporting the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari?

Don’t forget that this administration inherited a damaged economy and the consequence of the colossus damage and financial recklessness of the immediate past administration is what put the nation’s economy in bad shape. In as much as I don’t want to engage in blame game, the economy was in a sharp decline and there were so many challenges this government had to grapple with at inception. However, the Buhari administration has done so much within three and half years to turn the economy around. That is one of the reasons DYON wants him to continue with the laudable projects embarked upon by this government. I’m sure the economic problem will be overcome within a short time. The truth is that the previous administration destroyed the economy before leaving office. Our foreign reserve was N55billion when Jonathan assumed office, but was whittled down to N2billion by the last administration.

Those who are against Buhari’s second term bid say the president is incompetent, what are the chances of Buhari considering the opposition against him?

How can you say Buhari is incompetent when for the first time in 20 years there is no fuel scarcity during yuletide? Of course, you know that every Christmas we do queue for weeks at filing station to buy fuel. But last year there was no such man-made suffering. So, availability of petrol during this year’s yuletide is President Buhari’s Christmas gift to Nigerians. Anyway, those who said Buhari is incompetent are entitled to their opinion. A close look at the policies of President Buhari’s government shows that what is being done now is provision of immediate panacea to the many decades of decay in the system. I want to assure the doubting Thomas that if re-elected, Buhari will bring about continuous progress as the gains of the last three and half years will not only be consolidated, but will be improved upon. Maybe the anti-Buhari exponents are finding it difficult to appreciate Mr. President’s achievements or they are blind to his scorecard.