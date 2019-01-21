From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Baro, Niger

President Muhammmadu Buhari has assured that under his leadership for another four years, Nigerians will achieve the country of their dream.

He gave the assurance at the State House Conference Center, Sunday evening at the Testimonies of Change, an event put together by the Ministry of Information and Culture, to showcase the achievements of the present administration which has impacted on the lives of the citizens and the country in general.

Represented by the Minister or Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma, President Buhari, described the event as innovative way of showcasing the impacts of administration’s achievements on the lives of Nigerians.

He said, “What I have just witnessed is a clear testimony that this administration has indeed impacted positively on the lives of citizens of this country.

“Hearing directly from Nigerians leans great credibility to the impact of our policies and programmes.”

While congratulating all the testifiers, President Buhari urged them to continue to spread the good news. He assured that “this administration will continue to implement programmes that the largest number of out country men and women.

“In my second term, we will build on this momentum, we will do even more, Nigerians should look forward to greater prosperity, more opportunities, recaptivation of growth, growth that will diversify, inclusive and sustaining.

Under my leadership we will achieve the Nigeria of our dreams.”

Meanwhile the ex-staff of the now-defunct Nigeria Airways have announced that they will be hosting a rally in Lagos and Kano first week in February, in support of President Buhari’s second term bid.

Buhari’s administration’s included N22.86 billion in the 2019 budget for settling ex-staff of the now-defunct Nigeria Airways. In 2018, the federal government had paid N22.6 billion, which is 50 percent of the total entitlement meant for the staff.