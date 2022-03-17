From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Anambra State Chapter, has elected Prof Angela Nwammuo as its chairperson for the next tenure as provided by law.

Prof Nwammuo, who is the Head, Department of Mass Communication, and a member of the Governing Council, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), succeeded Professor Stella Okunna of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka.

She was elected alongside Associate Professor Ikenna Umeanolue of the UNIZIK as Vice Chairman and Mr Chukwuanu Okagbue of the Anambra State Polytechnic, Mgbakwu as the Public Relations Officer of the institute in the state, among other officials.

The newly-elected chairperson promised to reposition the Anambra NIPR to bring it to a greater height.

“We will partner with the NIPR national Abuja in rebuilding and repositioning public relations practice in Anambra State to globally acceptable standards.

“We’re working towards ensuring that whoever practices or intends to practice public relations must be a member. It’s one of our cardinal objectives to rebrand Anambra with Prof. Charles Soludo as Governor of the state. It is also our desire to contribute meaningfully towards making Anambra the light of the nation it truly represents,” Prof Nwammuo promised.