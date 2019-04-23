Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Senate Minority leader, Biodun Olujimi and Chairman, House Committee on Airport, Duro Faseyi, yesterday assured their constituents in Ekiti South, North and Central constituencies that they would reclaim their mandate through legal means.

Olujimi and Faseyi, spoke during their visits to their constituents to celebrate the Easter festival with them.

The meeting took place in several parts of the senatorial districts, including Ado Ekiti, Omuo in Ekiti East and Ilundun in the North senatorial district among others.

Chieftains of the party, including former deputy governor of the state, Sikiru Lawal, former deputy speaker of House of Assembly, Segun Adewunmi and former commissioner for Information, Youths and Sports Development as well as former commissioner for Agriculture, Kehinde Odebunmi among others met them.

Olujimi said: “We have come to personally visit you our people to felicitate with you on the Easter period and season. We wish you and the generality of Ekiti people happy Easter and we also want you to see this visit and our rubbing minds together today as a morale booster to assure you to keep hope alive as the nearest future is very bright. We also want to inform you that we have sought a solid legal redress to reclaim our freely given mandate for the sake of rendering our usual quality service to our people and ensure they continue to enjoy real dividends of democracy. We and you also noticed that there are many irregularities in the last poll which led to the stealing of our mandate by our enemies. We assure you that we will reclaim the mandate. So don’t despair.”