Wilfred Ndidi has said that the two draws that the Super Eagles played against Sierra Leone last November should serve as a reminder that that they cannot afford to be complacent when they battle the Republic of Benin in today’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Leicester City midfielder escaped the wrath of the fans and the media after the game against Sierra Leone because he was not available for selection as he was recovering from injury.

It is common knowledge that Ndidi is certain to start against the Squirrels tomorrow in what would be his first appearance for the national team since going the distance vs Lesotho on matchday two.

In an interview with Channels Television monitored by allnigeriasoccer.com, Ndidi said: “From the previous games, it wasn’t our best of games so it’s something that we have learnt so much of it so we know what we have to do in this game, so I think it is one of those games that we have to actually give our everything.

“Because of the expectation after not doing so well in the last games, it’s this kind of game that we have to redeem our image.

“We are really looking forward to the game and we will try and do our best and see what comes out of it”.