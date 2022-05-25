By Steve Agbota

The Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, has said the good works of NIMASA which has manifested in inter agency and international collaboration against piracy and other maritime offences resulting in an all time reduction in vessel and crew attacks will be redoubled.

Jamoh stated this while receiving the Public Sector Maritime Icon Award given to him by Vanguard Newspaper in Lagos even has he described the award as a challenge to selflessly work harder in the interest of Nigeria and humanity.

Jamoh. who commended Vanguard Media Limited, publishers of Vanguard Newspaper for finding him worthy of the award, said he sees the recognition beyond a honour, because for him it is a call to increase his level of service.

According to him, whatever was being done that attracted the accolades and honour to him and NIMASA under his leadership will be improved upon to make all Nigerians and Vanguard Newspaper proud while also justifying the honour.

Jamoh thanked members of the NIMASA board, executive management Team and all staff of the agency for their contributions to the success stories the nation’s foremost maritime administration has been associated with

He gave assurrance that, in months to come, NIMASA in performance of its statutory functions, would scale up activities to achieve more for investors, professionals and all stakeholders in the nation’s maritime industry

“This calls for more work, more tasks, and more sustainable success. We have so many things in place, and , God willing, within the coming months, we have to double up our efforts to justify this award. “It is a challenge, and whatever we did before that impressed the selection committee, now we have to double our efforts. For me, I don’t see the award as just an award in name, but as a challenge.

“The essence of leadership wherever you go is to make a difference to the people and the society. So if your position of leadership cannot change dimensions, then the essence of leadership is far from being achieved

“The Vanguard Newspaper recognised our efforts because there are some impacts and changes, but there are so many areas in which we need to do more, which we must be able to do in the coming months. So we need to double our efforts”, he said, shortly after receiving his award plaque and certificate,” he added. Notable maritime stakeholders who witnesses the ceremony agreed that the NIMASA DG has worked hard within a short period to justify the honour.

Prominent shipowner, Mrs. Margaret Orakwusi, described Jamoh as a NIMASA DG who came with three decades of experience in the sector and sound maritime academic background which he has deployed to productive benefits for the Nigerian maritime sector.