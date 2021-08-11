The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said it would reduce the impact of human interference in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State by deploying relevant technologies for the poll.

National Commissioner and Chairman Information, Voter Education and Publicity Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, said the commission was committed to ensuring free, fair and credible polls that would be acceptable to the people.

“As you all know, the Commission places high premium on the deployment of technology in the conduct of elections. This very practice which has become a part and parcel of the operations and activities of the commission has impacted tremendously on the quality of elections in the country.

“It is important that you update your knowledge on some of these technology-driven processes and procedures of the Commission. There is no doubt that the deployment of technology in the delivery of over 26 bye-elections since the 2019 general elections remarkably reduced the impact of human interferences in the outcome of the elections.

“The Commission was able to show a clear capacity to deliver credible elections, by ensuring more that the results from the polling units were not tampered with, and that they reflected the will of the voters,” Okoye said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.