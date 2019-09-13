Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Federal Government has expressed determination to reduce maternal mortality rate from 576 per 100,000 birth in 2013 to 288 per 100,000 births in 2022.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, made this known at the launch of the roadmap on Accelerated Reduction of Maternal and Neonatal Mortality in Nigeria in Asaba, yesterday. The event also hosted the 62nd National Council of Health meeting.

The minister, who launched the policy said the target was to sensitise relevant stakeholders on the need to overcome the impediments associated with maternal mortality in the country. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and key stakeholders in the health sector were present at the event.

Ehanire noted that the Federal Government had come up with policies, strategies, guidelines and initiatives in place to help achieve the national goal of reducing maternal mortality rates. The minister, therefore, called on state governments and the FCT administration to commit and implement national policies on maternal and newborn health.

He also urged the states and FCTA to dedicate a budget line with appropriate allocation on time for Reproductive Maternal Newborn Child Adolescent Health and Nutrition (RMNCAH) and other interventions at all levels.