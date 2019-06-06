Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Deputy Governor Noimot Salako-Oyedele says that the new administration of the state will rejuvenate and reposition its education sector for efficient and quality service delivery.

She added that the Dapo Abiodun administration is committed to revamping the deplorable condition of public schools across the southwestern state.

Salako-Oyedele spoke during her familiarisation visit to schools in the Abeokuta North and South Local Government Areas.

She noted that her visit was aimed at getting a firsthand feel of the various conditions under which learning was ongoing in the state.

“If you want to learn and excel, there is need to reposition the educational sector to where it used to be. Ogun State is where we breed excellence, hence the need to provide proper learning facilities. So, we need to tackle these challenges with immediate effect,” Salako-Oyedele said.

“Education is the pivot on which every other profession rest and, therefore, it must be given its pride of place. Productivity cannot be achieved under this condition and something needs to be done. This is where we come in and I promise things will change.

“Ogun State is a state of many first great achievers in education, amongst whom was Professor Wole Soyinka, the Nobel Laureate, and it is high time we returned to that foremost position in Nigeria; that is where this government wants to take education.

“I wouldn’t have been where I am today as an engineer and deputy governor if I hadn’t learnt under a conducive environment. What I see on ground in the schools I have visited cannot encourage anybody to want to study.”

At St. Peters’ College, Olomore, Abeokuta, the deputy governor promised the special needs students that competent and specialised teachers would be posted to the institution for effective learning.

“Every child is special and today we can see many special people achieve great feats despite their impairment. As I speak, plans are being made to engage well trained specialised teachers to cater for the needs of these special people while encouraging the pupils not to give up on themselves,” she added.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mr Olu-Ola Aikulola, said the ministry had undertaken the training and retraining of teachers in the state to enhance efficiency in its bid to improve education sector.

Other schools visited by the deputy governor included Rev. Kuti Memorial Grammar School, Isabo; NUD Primary School, Oke-Ijeun; Government Technical and Vocational College, Idi-Aba.