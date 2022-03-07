From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, said the state would constantly consult the retired Commissioner of Police, CP, Philip Ogbadu, on his wealth of experiences in combating crimes and criminalities in the state.

He said this at the formal pulling out parade of the commissioner in Benin City.

The governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Osaigbovo Iyoha, said the foresight of the the retired Commissioner in tackling crimes has made citizens of the state to sleep with their two eyes closed, stressing that it has never been so all these years.

“You will agree with me that since he was posted to Edo State, it has been peaceful.

” You will also agree with me that we have had the best and most peaceful Christmas period in over 30 years, and this is as a result of the harmonious relationship between the state government and the security agencies.

“We will be calling on you for your wealth of experience.

“He has served well and we wish him well in his future endeavors while we await the arrival of a new commissioner of police so he can start where he stopped,” he said.

Obaseki said his administration would sustain the tempo and improve on the current state of security by collaborating with the police force and other security agencies in the state.

On his part, the retired CP Ogbadu, thanked the state government for the support and for providing a conducive environment for officers and the force to operate in the state.

“I want to thank God Almighty, the state government, the Benin monarch, traditional rulers and religious leaders for the opportunity to serve in Edo State. It is a privilege of every serving officer to retire successfully, he said.

Caption: Philip Ogbadu in company of his wife, bidding farewell to serving police officers during his official pulling out ceremony in Benin City