Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Presidency of TEKAN, Reverend Caleb Ahima, has urged Christians in the country to remain firm despite political marginalisation and security challenges.

He urged urged Christians to resist attempts to further divide Christians in the country and to remain united in protecting the ideals of their faith.

Rev. Ahima made the remarks Thursday at the foundation laying ceremony of the administrative block of Theological College of Northern Nigeria (TCNN), in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

“Christians in Nigeria are divided and we must collectively resist any attempt to further divide us. We must also stand firm despite Security and political challenges,” Rev. Ahima said.

“Christians must promote unity in Nigeria against the background of insecurity, kidnapping and other challenges, because it is together we can achieve more than individuals. Our God, who is a God of unity, will help us to be united and always stand in one voice.”

The clergyman said it will be dangerous for Christians to be divided, but that standing united will bring development.

“As the National Deputy President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), what burns my heart is how the church will stand united in love and focus; and we in TEKAN and CAN are working hard with prayers to see how we will be united together.”

Rev. Ahima commended the Managing Director of the La-Shipson Construction Nigeria Ltd, Hon. Moses Godia Shipi, for sponsoring the building for the benefit of the church.

He describes Mr Whipi as a pillar and a voice of the church, saying TEKAN didn’t approach him but he decided to initiate the project to support the church.