From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the House of Representatives would remove every offensive clause in the contentious Nigeria Press Council (NPC) amendment bill.

Gbajabiamila, who stated this, yesterday, in Abuja, noted that he would not be part of anything that would gag the press as the media is supposed to be the voice of the people.

He assured that the House would not entertain any bill that seeks to gag the press.

“I will not be part of any bill that will swell to gag request press. I have made that abundantly clear. No bill will come to the floor of the House that seeks to gag the press. Because the press is supposed to be of the voice of the people.

Meanwhile, the House is proposing a law to prohibit the conduct of bye-elections to fill vacant legislative seats.

The proposed legislation, which was read for the first time and is awaiting second reading, is sponsored by Rimamnde Shawulu, and seeks to alter Section 68(1) of the 1999 Constitution.

The bill provides that in the event of the death of a member of the national or state assembly, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) shall accept nominations from the political party of the deceased member, rather than conduct bye-election to fill the position.

It proposed that only when the affected political parties are unable to make nomination to INEC that the electoral body can go ahead to conduct bye-elections to fill a vacant seat.

