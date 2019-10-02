The president said both Nigeria and the US will sign a memorandum to repatriate the money.

Nigeria had received over $2 billion out of the $5 billion believed to have been looted during the Abacha administration President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that his administration will repatriate N108 billion looted by the late former head of state, General Sani Abacha.

The president, in his Independence Day broadcast, said a memorandum of understanding will be signed by Nigeria and the United States for another $300 million about N108 billion of the money looted to be sent back to Nigeria.

He said: “The US$300 million recently identified as part of the Abacha money-laundering case.

The Federal Ministry of Justice is working with the U.S. Department of Justice to conclude a memorandum of understanding to expedite the repatriation of these funds.”