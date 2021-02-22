From Uche Usim, Abuja

Recently appointed Ambassadors-designate have assured Nigerians of living above board in all their dealings so that the country can enjoy all diplomatic dividends.

The diplomats gave the assurance in Abuja recently at a dinner hosted on their behalf by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of EF Network Limited, Mr Gideon Egbuchulam.

Present at the dinner were the Ambassador of Nigeria to Zambia, Ominyi Eze, Maureen Tamuno of Jamaica, Elijah Onyeagba of Burundi, John Usanga of Guinea Bissau and Obieze Ijeoma of Ireland.

Welcoming the Ambassadors-designate to his company, Egbuchulam urged them to be prepared for the task ahead, even as he assured them of his company’s support.

‘I need to bring the plight of Nigerians overseas who do not believe they have Ambassadors,’ he said.

‘We will be your eyes and ears here while you will be the same for us overseas.

‘Some Nigerians don’t have passports. It’s a problem. The embassies say they don’t have booklets. They keep asking you to send mail and all that.

‘Some ambassadors are not treated very well. Some are facing eviction from their official apartments and it’s a shame. I have had cause to send money to some ambassadors to solve issues. It’s not a small job. There’s much to be done and much to accomplish. Some of our staff haven’t seen ambassadors this close and it’s a great honour. Let alone have five of them here.’

Responding, one of the ambassadors, Mrs Ijeoma Obiezu, appreciated the Egbuchulam for being gender-sensitive in the recruitment of workers. She urged the girls to work hard and not to be distracted.

‘Please, remain focused. My story is from grass to grace. I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for the privilege of allowing me to serve out of 200 million Nigerians,’ Obiezu said.

She assured Nigerians of doing her best in her new posting.

Also speaking, the Ambassadors-designate of Nigeria to Zambia, Ominyi Eze from Ebonyi State said he ran for the House of Representatives three times and lost. Failure is bitter, but it’s not an option. I always aim big. Don’t allow your today to limit you.

In her remarks, Maureen Tamuno, Ambassadors-designate to Jamaica said all hitherto lingering issues like insufficient passport booklets will be addressed.