Chukwudi Nweje

One of the aspirants for president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Goddy Uwazuruike, has vowed to resist anti-Igbo groups and organisations, which he said are out to discredit Ohanaeze and the Igbo.

He stated this ahead of Imeobi meeting of the Pan Igbo socio-cultural group, on Sunday, to decide on the modalities for the election scheduled for January 9, 2021, to elect new national executive,

Imeobi meeting is coming amid controversy generated by the Imo State government’s endorsement of one of the five aspirants jostling for the top seat of the non-partisan Ohanaeze.

The meeting is also at a time an Abuja-based lawyer, one Amobi Nzelu, counsel to Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly, recently registered by the Corporal Affairs Commission, has asked the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to stop the election and also arrest the President General, John Nnia Nwodo, whose four year-tenure will expire in January 2021.

Governor Hope Uzodimma had endorsed one of the aspirants, George Obiozor, a former ambassador to the United States of America. The other aspirants include Uwazuruike, a lawyer and former president of Aka Ikenga, the Igbo intelligentsia group; Chris Asoluka, a former member of House of Representatives and also former president of Aka Ikenga; Joseph Nwaogu, a former secretary general of Ohanaeze and Chidi Osuagwu, former chairman of Ohanaeze Imo State chapter.

Uwazuruike, however, described the Sunday meeting, during which the electoral committee will be constituted, as an important step in ensuring the January election will be credible.

“Imeobi is one of the key arms of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide. It meets from time to time to make decisions on issues that are clearly beyond the scope of the executive. There is also the general assembly where the Oha and Eze will take final decisions where necessary. But the current meeting is for the constitution of the electoral committee.

“This meeting is so important that if people who have shown their preferences or who are not independent are included, then the January election will be seen as predetermined,” Uwazuruike said.

He described the petition to stop the election as one in many series of attempts to destabilise Ohanaeze.

“The threat letter from the Abuja lawyer is one in a series of attempts to destabilise Ohanaeze. Today, the anti-Igbo groups and organisations are at work again. The Igbo spirit will once again emerge victoriously,” he said.