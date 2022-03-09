By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Eti-Osa in Eti-Osa Local Government Area (LGA), Ikoyi-Obalande, Eti-Osa East and Iru Victoria Island Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), in Lagos State, have vowed to resist any ploy that will not make them to speak with one voice on issues regarding the affair of the organisation.

Members of the organisation in the areas boasted that there was nothing like faction among them in Eti-Osa LGA.

They made the affirmation in a communique issued at the end of the meeting tagged, “The Royal Gardens Declaration”, held on March 5 in the area.

The communique was signed by Eze Igbo Gburugburu of Eti-Osa LGA, Gerald Onuchukwu, Eze Udo 1 of Eti-Osa East LCDA, Eze Kingsely Nwaololo, Traditional Prime Minister of Eti-Osa LGA, Owelle Ubochi C Ubochi, Chairman Ohanaeze Ndigbo Eti-Osa LGA, Chief Jude Eze, Chairman Ohanaeze Ndigbo Eti-Osa East LCDA, Chief Goodluck Okere, Chairman Ohanaeze Ndigbo Iru-Victorial Island LCDA and Chairman Ohanaeze Ndigbo Ikoyi -Obalende LCDA, Mr Wesley Chukwudozie.

The union held that any member of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Eti-Osa that fraternized with elements that would want to divide and cause crisis in Eti-Osa will be ostracised by a decision to be taken by the stakeholders of Eti-Osa Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The communique read in part: ‘The declaration by Ohanaeze Ndigo President in the state, in which he stated that his election was wrongly conducted is shameful and regrettable

‘By so doing he has declared and render his position as Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State President illegal and we wonder why he has not honourably resigned since he had realised the truth about the office he is holding.

‘Furthermore, Eti-Osa Ohanaeze Ndigbo aligns itself with the steps taken so far by the Ohanaeze Head Quarter to ensure peace is restored to Ohanaeze Lagos.’