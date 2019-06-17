Gyang Bere, Jos

A socio-cultural group, under the auspices of Anaguta Development Association, has vowed to resist any attempt by external forces to annex Jos, the Plateau state capital, and make the people alien in their own ancestral land.

Plateau State Government had issued a letter, through the State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs which stated that government has split the traditional stool of the Gbong Gwom Jos.

The development triggered controversy among stakeholders in the state.

Many expressed fear that the move was preparatory to the annexation of Jos, to other climes.

In a statement issued in Jos, yesterday, by President of the Anaguta Development Association, Mr Sunday Bun, he said although some of the conclusions by stakeholders over the action of government were hasty, it would do everything possible to preserve the identity of the people and protect their independence.

“As sensitive as the situation is, it is our view that some of the conclusions reached by stakeholders on the subject matter were quite hasty. We wish that these people probe deeper and intelligently to understand the flip side of this government action.

“However, while we understand the fears, as expressed in some quarters, we can not pretend that the attempt to annex one’s ancestral land should easily be dismissed. We are reminded of the history of wars, of resistance jointly and gallantly fought, and won by our ancestors, and the possibility of such attempt returning in ways and manners we know and don’t know.

“We are a people, a whole nation located only in Jos. We have defined boundaries legally and traditionally. We are aware of the present threats and our limitations. What we covet most is the respect due to us as a people.

“People should rejoice with us as we grow and join forces with us as we defend the land of Jos regardless of tribe, creed or religion”

The group commended Governor Simon Lalong for upgrading the stool of Ujah Anaguta to a first class status and called for understanding among other Plateau communities as they continue to work together for peace and progress of the state.

“When, in 2017, the Lalong-led administration set up a committee to receive memorandum from communities requesting the creation of chiefdom, it was another divine opportunity for us, which eventually became a dream come true in 2018.

“It was a joyous moment for our people all over the world and We never saw or read any outburst against this. We believe that the urgency for every other community in Jos to come together to chart a unique approach in safguarding our commonality is sacrosanct and this can only be achieved through mutual respect, understanding and cohesiveness.”