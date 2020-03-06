Tony Osauzo, Benin

Governorship aspirants, leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, yesterday, vowed to resist any attempt to remove the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole from office.

Addressing journalists in Benin on behalf other governorship aspirants and party faithful, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, said Oshiomhole was a national asset to the APC in Edo State and in Nigeria, stressing, “we stand solidly behind our national chairman.”

Ize-Iyamu, who spoke on the heels of an Abuja Federal High Court interim order affirming the suspension of Oshiomhole by his ward in Edo State, carpeted the celebration mood displayed by Governor Godwin Obaseki in Benin shortly after the court order.

He accused Obaseki of introducing violence into the politics of the state, saying, “our disposition to peace is not a sign of weakness. Those who speak violence cannot sustain it if it were to erupt.”

He said he was shocked that Obaseki and his supporters were always celebrating any misfortune that befalls the party and people of the state.

“What we find very shameful is the jubilation in some quarters in Edo State yesterday over the so called court order. I was ashamed to see the governor of Edo State elected on the platform of the APC rejoicing that an eminent son of Edo State, the former governor of the state, the man who God used to put him there, the man when he could not campaign had to campaign for him, the man who spoke for him everywhere they went, I was ashamed to see the governor jubilating and singing all over Benin that Adams Oshiomhole has been removed as national chairman.”