From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Reconciliation Committee on Abia State crisis, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has said the failure of Chief Ikechi Emenike to appear before it despite formal invitation, is a proof he has no case. Abia APC had been divided between the Emenike group and the faction led by state Chairman, Donatus Nwankpa.

The Nwankpa faction which comprises Senators Orji Uzor Kalu, Nkechi Nwaogu, Chris Adighije as well as Prince Ben Apugo, Ben Kalu, Acho Obioma, among others, did not participate in the congress which produced Deacon Enyinnaya Harbour as state chairman of the party.

The APC Abia stakeholders that attended the meeting were: Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State, Senator Chris Adighije, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chief Emeka Wogu, Chief Alex Oti, DIG Azubuko Udah rtd, Dr. Chida Maduekwe, Rt. Honourable Uzo Azubuike former Speaker Abia State House of Assembly, Sir Mac Wabara, Honourable Nnanango, Sir Stanley Ohajuruka, the longest serving Speaker of Abia State, Hon. Nnanna Kalu, Nduka Anyanwu and so many other leaders. Speaking to newsmen at the end of the stakeholders meeting in Abuja to reconcile the factions, Adamu described the discussion as useful and expressed optimism that the issues will be resolved.

The Chairman of the Abia State Caretaker Executive Committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Hon Donatus Nwankpa, on his part said the array of leaders which include former governors, former lawmakers, ministers, industrialists among others was a confirmation that there was no crisis in the state.

Reacting to allegation of conniving with some people in Abia to cause crisis by imposing a candidate, James Akpanudoedehe, said it’s untrue. “The allegation of conniving to impose candidate is not true. The office of the National Secretary cannot single-handedly or unilaterally impose candidates,” he said. “That is not true and that is not me. The office of the National Secretary only transmits the official position of the party, it does not have the power to unilaterally decide on behalf of the party.”