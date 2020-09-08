President General of the Nigeria Football and Other Sports Supporters Club (NFSC) Rafiu Ladipo, has pledged to reunite the various factions of the club in order to achieve better efficiency and success.

Ladipo made the pledge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

NAN reports that the once united NFSC was now fragmented with each faction, having different names and leadership.

Ladipo however decried the seeming disunity in the club, with a call on all factions to return as one big family in order to be more coordinated and effective.

“We know what the supporters club was in the past, we were united, we were a family, but now some people just want to be the leader, it’s not easy for everyone to be the leader, you have to be patient,” he said.

Ladipo said just like he successfully reunited about 72 supporters club in Ghana, he was optimistic of doing same in Nigeria as the pioneer chairman of the club.

“We have been making efforts to unite the Nigeria supporters club, I just pray they will see reasons on the need to come back and be one united family.

“If I can go to Ghana to unite 72 supporters club, I don’t see why I shouldn’t try to unite the six groups here in Nigeria,” he said.

He maintained that as president general, he was not involved in the day to day running of the club in Nigeria or any other country, but they reported their activities to him for proper coordination.

He said he had been the one mainly sourcing for funds to run the club and ensuring the Super Eagles got the needed support in the last 30 years.

The president general said the club was not where you make money and warned mischievous individuals to stay clear of the club.

He promised to continue to galvanise the supporters club for all the national teams, so that they could win trophies and laurels for the nation.

The new factions of the NFSC included, the Authentic Nigeria Football Supporters Club, the Nigeria Eagles Supporters Club among others. (NAN)