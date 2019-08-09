Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has said his administration will reward diligent, loyal and committed civil servants.

The governor made the pledge in Osogbo, the state capital, during the swearing-in of Mr. Wahab Adeniran Adewoyin, the executive secretary of Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC), as permanent secretary.

Oyetola, who said more permanent secretaries would soon be appointed, further noted that Adewoyin’s appointment was a demonstration of his administration’s commitment to rewarding hard work, adding that for the state to attain its prime position and stand out among the comity of states in Nigeria, its citizens, particularly workers, must contribute their quota to the growth and development of the state.

Describing the civil service as the ‘engine room’ of the government, the governor said time has come for the workers to further dedicate themselves to things capable of bringing about an all round growth and development in the state.

While appealing to the civil servants to support the administration by keying into policies and programmes designed to take the state to the next level of development, Oyetola urged them to see Adewoyin’s promotion as a clarion call to serve by putting in their best towards the actualisation of the collective agenda of developing the state.

He said: “I congratulate the new permanent secretary on this appointment, which is a reward for loyalty and dedication to duties. His appointment is long overdue. When we came in 2011, Adewoyin was already a director. I’ve always known him to be a hardworking man, particularly when he was director of Protocol. I am sure he must have lost hope of becoming a permanent secretary but nothing can be late with God’s support.

“This appointment, you would agree with me, is also a demonstration of our commitment to rewarding hard work. We will appoint more permanent secretaries and give priority to training and retraining of civil servants.

“Your promotion is strictly by merit and not by sentiment or favouritism. You have distinguished yourself as a dedicated and committed public official. You have remained diligent and committed to service since I know you, and this had been justified in the success you have been making in any of the places you have been posted to.

“There is no doubt that you have shown absolute seriousness and commitment to duty which has today earned you this promotion.

“To us, as a government, we shall continue to champion things that can make life abundant, meaningful and rewarding for every citizen most importantly the workforce.

“We will continue to ensure the payment of full salaries to all levels of workers, we will continue to ensure prompt promotions and as well encourage workers’ training and retraining for effective and efficient service delivery.

“ And for those awaiting of promotions, we are assuring you that our government will approve the appointment of more permanent secretaries as part of efforts to re-energise the civil service for optimum performance,” Oyetola said.