Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Saliu Danladi, has promised that the Ninth Kwara Assembly under his leadership will rewrite the history of the state.

Danladi gave this assurance shortly after his inauguration, noting that Kwarans voted for change and this must be served properly.

“I want to thank other members for finding me worthy to be their speaker in the Ninth House of Assembly. Let me remind us that we are taken over the assembly when morals of people of the state is at the lower heb, when there is little or no infrastructure, when salaries are being owed and other vices that retard development of our state. We will hit the ground running.

“Kwarans voted for change and we shouldn’t give them anything less. I wish and hope we will utilise the opportunity to rewrite the history of the state. We will pursue our constitutional responsibility by promulgating laws for the good of Kwarans.